Superstar Krishna Health Update: Mahesh Babu's Father Is In Critical Condition

MAHESH Babu's father and superstar Krishna is in critical condition and has been put on a ventilator after suffering from cardiac arrest on Monday morning, doctors at Continental Hospital said. Earlier, it was reported that his condition is stable and he visited the hospital for a regular checkup.

According to Continental Hospital, Krishna was brought into the emergency department at 1:15 AM on Monday. The doctors immediately performed CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment and observation.

Official health bulletin of Superstar #Krishna garu from Continental hospitals. pic.twitter.com/HD7V87hSce — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 14, 2022

"An expert, multi-disciplinary team including cardiologists, neurologists and critical care specialists are closely monitoring his clinical condition," the statement reads.

The doctors were quoted saying, "Midnight, he came in an emergency to the hospital in an unconscious state. We have done CPR for cardiac arrest, then we shifted to ICU and he is stable right now. Doctors and a team of cardiologists are regularly following his health. As of now, we can't say what the outcome will be. We are providing the best treatment. In the next 24 hours, we will get better information about his health."

Krishna acted in over 350 films and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2009.

His wife, Vijaya Nirmala, and his ex-wife, Indira Devi, passed away in the last two years. His older son Ramesh Babu also passed away on January 8 this year.

Mahesh Babu shared a picture on his father's birthday and wrote, "You led by example and showed me what it means to be a father.. I wouldn't be who I am without you.. Happy Father's Day Nanna!".

Mahesh Babu has acted as a child artist with his father in the films like Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117 and Poratam.