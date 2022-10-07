Super Mario Bros Movie Release Date: When And Where To Watch Nintendo's Animated Film

The first trailer for Nintendo’s computer-animated ‘Super Mario Bros.’ movie has been released by the makers on October 7. Featuring the voice of Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt, the adventure comedy film will be released next year.

An adaptation of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. video game series, the film is expected to release in theaters on April 7, 2023, followed by a Japanese release on April 28.

The official trailer of the film was released by Nintenderos on their social media handle. Taking to Twitter, the official page posted the roughly 2 and a half minute long trailer of the upcoming film. Watch:

The voice ensemble of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Chriss Pratt, who voiced the titular character in the film, spoke to US’ Variety magazine about his experience of working on the film, adding that its unlike anything you would have heard in the Mario world before. “I worked really closely with the directors and tried out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear. It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before,” added the ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ star.

The film, which was initially eyeing a global release for December 21 this year, was pushed to Spring 2023. Series creator and Nintendo leader Shigeru Miyamoto took to his Twitter account and informed about the development. “After consulting with Chris-san, (producer Chris Meledandri) my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait,” wrote Miyamoto.

‘Super Mario Bros.’ will now arrive in theaters on April 7, 2023.