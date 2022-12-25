Super Junior: The Last Man Standing OTT Release Date | When And Where To Watch The K-Pop Group's Documentary

Korean pop culture has taken the world by storm and one of the groups that have gained major success worldwide is 'Super Junior'. The group is all set to release its documentary 'Super Junior: The Last Man Standing' which will showcase the group's journey over the years.

The documentary will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. Announcing the news, Hotstar wrote, "Timeless talent, everlasting impact. Go back to where it all began with @superjunior in the upcoming unique documentary exclusively on #DisneyPlusHotstar."

Super Junior: The Last Man Standing will release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 18 which will also mark their 18th anniversary.

As soon as the news came out, Indian fans of Super Junior expressed their joy and excitement. One person wrote, "FINALLY SO EXCITED TO SEE MY SUJU." Another commented, "Finally!!!!! Finally in India too!!!!!"

The documentary will feature Super Junior members' interviews, old footage, videos from their early days and their experience of being part of the band.

The band was formed by Lee Soo-man, the founder of SM Entertainment in 2005. Super Junior currently has 10 members-- Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. Their best-selling single is 'Sorry Sorry' which was released in 2009 and they were also the best-selling K-pop artist for four years in a row.

In 2022, Super Junior released a special single album 'The Road: Winter for Spring' and announced their eleventh studio album The Road: Keep on Going.

Apart from Super Junior, K-pop group BTS will also release their documentary 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star' which will show the incredible journey of 21st-century pop icons BTS." The series will feature RM, Jin, Suga, J. Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - with Rm as their leader.

"With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter," Disney said. The show will be available exclusively on Disney's streaming services in 2023.

Both 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star' and 'Super Junior: The Last Man Standing' will release on Disney + Hotstar.