Super Dancer Chapter 4 is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. Scroll down to know more about the upcoming special episodes in the weekend.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nothing's spicier than the weekend episodes of Super Dancer: Chapter 4. ANd this tie the special guests who'll be gracing the dance reality show will be actor Raveena Tandon for the 'Raveena Special' episode and ace choreographer, director Farah Khan for the 'Guru Shishya Special' celebrating Teacher's Day.

Now isn't it exciting?

Although the show is being judged by actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, filmmaker Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur but this time for a change Anurag Basu will be missing as one of the judges.

Social media account of the channel even shared a glimpse of Farah and Raveena in the show.Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Super Dancer Chapter 4 (@super.dancer.chapter.4)

Meanwhile, talking about the performances, one of the contestants Neerja with guru Bhawna will be presenting an act on the famous track, 'Yeh Raat' from the movie 'Aks' featuring Raveena. The episode has already been shot, and looking at their moves Raveena was highly impressed and complimented their dance. All this will be aired in the upcoming weekend episode.

Praising the contestants, Raveena said, "I really liked the concept that you guys chose. Neerja performed this act so cutely and the overall dance was very powerful; every step had a lot of energy. This is not a very fast paced song, so it is very important to hold your step on every beat and Neerja did it beautifully at such a young age."

Raveena even revealed her experience of shooting for the song. She said, "When I was shooting for this song, Raju Sundram was the choreographer. Till that time, I had done a lot of fast paced songs but when I reached home after completing shooting for this song literally, I had bruises on my knees and arms because this song required a lot of energy."

In a special moment, Raveena Tandon even brought a special gift for Neerja and said: "I have seen many people bless Neerja. Today I have brought a special bracelet for you after which there will be no need to repel an evil eye."

'Super Dancer: Chapter 4' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

From IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal