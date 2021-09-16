From Honey Singh and Shilpa Shetty Kundra lighting up the stage with their dance moves, to Govinda and Chunky performing with Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur there's a lot to look forward to. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Super Dancer Chapter 4 hardly has any dull episode all thanks to the amazing contestants and the judges. Apart from them, the credit also goes to the celebrity guests who make appearances during weekend episodes. Yes, so far many famous faces have been a part of the show including Raveena Tandon, Urmila Matondkar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and more.

And now singers Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar are set to be special guests for the upcoming weekend episode. The other episode will see the presence of ace actors Govinda and Chunky Panday on 'Super Dancer: Chapter 4'.

If one episode promises to be a musical treat, the other episode will ride on nostalgia and longstanding friendship.

From Honey Singh and Shilpa Shetty Kundra lighting up the stage with their dance moves, to Govinda and Chunky performing with Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur on their song 'Lal Dupatte Vali' the episodes are going to be blast!

It will also be seen choreographers paying tribute to guest Neha Kakkar.

Additionally, this weekend marks the 'Race to Super 8' where two contestants will be sent back for revision. Who from among the 10 contestants will step ahead in the 'Race to Super 8'?

For the unversed, 'Super Dancer: Chapter 4' is judged by actress Shilpa Shetty, choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu.

The show was in the headlines due to Shilpa Shetty's short break in between from the show after her husband Raj Kundra's adult film controversy. However, she returned to the sets after a few days and resumed as one of the three judges.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal