New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Dance reality show 'Super Dancer Chapter 4' is nearing its end and is gearing up for the grand finale episode. And as per the promos and upcoming performances, seems like the show is going to be even more entertaining in its last few days.

Recently, the channel released a new promo of Shilpa Shetty's performance on its official social media handle and man! That made us nostalgic. Why? Well, the way the actress looking in her new avatar is similar to that of the 90s and early 2000s. Yes, Shilpa donned a beautiful blue look where she was giving the 90s award function performance feels. DOn't believe us? Here, take a look at the promo video yourself

The video was captioned as, "@theshilpashetty apne naye avatar me lekar aa rahi hai hosh uda dene wali remarkable performance. Dekhiye #SuperDancerChapter4 ka #SuperFinale -Nachpan ka MahaMahotsav. Saturday, 9 october, raat 8 baje, sirf sony par."

Take a look at Super Dancer Chapter 4 Grand Finale Promo here:

Isn't she looking absolutely stunning?

The headgear and extra embellishments in her attire are making her look spectacular. Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be seen performing on 'Afreen Afreen' by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and 'Nadiyon Paar' from the film Roohi.

On the other hand, apart from Shilpa, the guests in the show include choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu.

Meanwhile, Super Dancer Chapter 4's Super Finale - Nachpan ka MahaMahotsav is all set to take place on Saturday, 9 October at 8 pm on Sony TV.

