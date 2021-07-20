Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by Mumbai Police for alleged involvement in the case related to p*rn films. Scroll down to know why the actress did not show up for the shooting of Super Dancer Chapter 4.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shilpa Shetty has been keeping quite busy for a while judging her dance reality show 'Super Dancer Chapter 4.' However, the crew was surprised that the otherwise dedicated professional did not show up for the shooting of the show and cancelled last minute.

Yes, Shilpa won't be seen in the upcoming episode which will feature Karisma Kapoor. As per a source quoted by SpotboyE, the actress decided not to come was because of an 'emergency'. The source close to the channel said, "We were supposed to shoot for the upcoming episode today at Filmcity and Karisma Kapoor is coming as a guest judge for the special episode. However, Shilpa has not come to the set for shooting today at the last moment. And we are continuing to shoot with the rest three."

Ask the reason behind and the source tells us, "I don't know the reason behind but we have been informed because of some personal emergency. She will not be able to shoot for today's episode."

Well, seems like Shilpa decided to skip the episode's shoot due to her husband Raj Kundra's sudden arrest by Mumbai Police. However, there has been no official confirmation from the channel or anyone regarding the reason for her being missing from the shoot.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 for his alleged involvement in the case related to p*rnographic films.

The p*rn videos were reportedly shot in India and were then transferred to the UK via WeTransfer to Kenrin, a UK-based firm.

Kundra was taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office following his medical examination at JJ Hospital on Tuesday morning. A total of 15 people have been arrested in the case so far, with Raj Kundra touted to be the ‘mastermind’ in the case.

