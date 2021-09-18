Govinda and Chunky Pandey will be pairing up with the judges Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur to dance to the iconic songs 'O Lal Dupatte Wali.' The official page of Super Dancer chapter 4 revealed a teaser in which, both the actors can be seen entering the show with a blast.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors Govinda and Chunky Pandey will be seen on the sets of Super Dancer 4 this coming weekend. The duo is ready to give a major throwback to the fans by bringing back the memories of the hit film Aankhen (1993) in which Govinda and Chunky Pandey had worked together. Apart from this, they will also be seen recreating their popular song 'O Lal Dupatte Wali' with Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur on the show.



Both the actors will be pairing up with the judges Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur to dance to the iconic songs 'O Lal Dupatte Wali.' The official page of Super Dancer chapter 4 revealed a teaser in which, Govinda and Chunky Pandey can be seen entering the show with a blast. Apart from this, the teaser also showed Chunky Pandey grooving with a contestant.



The page captioned the post as "Hamesha ki tarah apne fantastic dance moves se #SuperFlorina aur #SuperguruTushar ne toh sabke hosh uda diye! Dekhiye #FloTus ka ye dhamaakedar performance #SuperDancerChapter4 ke #GovindaChunky special episode mein, iss weekend Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, Sony par."

Apart from Govinda and Chunky Pandey, singers Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar will also be seen in another special guest episode of the dance reality show in the coming weekend. Both the episodes of Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be filled with entertainment, comedy, dance moves, and memories.



Among the 10 contestants of the dance reality show, two will be eliminated this weekend and will be sent back home. The show will be air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen