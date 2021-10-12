New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sunny Leone looks nothing less than stunning every time she comes in front of the camera. Be it on social media or at an event, she barely leaves any stone unturned to impress her fans with her dreamy looks and the same happened this time too when the actress shared a picture on her Instagram handle. Giving a glimpse of her new home in Mumbai, Sunny shared a pic on her official Instagram handle. In the photo, she can be seen posing alongside her swimming pool. The actress is wearing a high-waist bikini with her hair tied-up in a bun.

While dropping the photo she captioned it saying, "And let Mumbai nice weather begin! Feeling blessed to have a piece of heaven right in our home!"

Take a look at Sunny Leone's Instagram post here:

Isn't she looking gorgeous?

For the unversed, Sunny Leone moved to her new residence just a few months ago and in the recent pic, she is also flaunting the view of the city's skyline from her terrace.

Talking about her apartment, as per reports, it is located in Andheri West and is 4,365 sqft. big.

She recently posted some pics from what she called a "good date night" with her husband Daniel Weber. Sunny looked gorgeous in a printed mini skirt and a black cropped top.

In another video from her Mumbai home, Sunny can been seen playing a prank with her husband. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is hosting a reality show, MTV Splitsvilla. On the other hand, on the film front, she was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor's song Battiyan Bujhaado. Apart from this, she has quite a few films in South Indian languages in her pipeline.

So guys, coming back to her gorgeous pic, what are your thoughts on the view from her new house? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal