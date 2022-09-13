Sunny Leone Sets The Internet On Fire In A Blue Bikini As She Vacays In Maldives

Sunny Leone took to her social media to share glimpses from her Maldivian vacay.

Sunny Leone, who is currently enjoying a tropical vacay in the Maldives, took to her social media account on Monday to share a series of pictures and reels. The ‘Bigg Boss’ star sizzled in a blue bikini on her first day of the exotic trip and posted her look from the day on Instagram.

‘Day 1 Maldives,’ wrote Sunny in the caption. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Earlier on Monday, Sunny had shared the news about leaving for her Maldavian vacay on Instagram with her fans. “Time to fly to my fav place Maldives!!” she wrote in a post.

Recently, Sunny had shared a picture with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap from the sets of an upcoming project. Without revealing any further details, Sunny wrote on Instagram about how her journey in the Hindi film industry has not been easy.

“Yes my smile is “ear to ear” because dreams do come true! I never in a million years thought someone as amazing like @anuragkashyap10 would take a chance on me. My journey has been amazing but by no means “easy”. After so many years of being in India and in Bollywood I received a call asking if I would audition for a Anurag film,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The post further read, “There are moments in life where everything changes…this is my moment in my head and heart. No matter how things turn out you took a chance on me Anurag Sir and I will never forget that in my life. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing film. @dirrty99 & @sunnyrajani my steady rocks guiding me… love you!”

Anurag Kashyap had also shared a similar post via his social media post, thanking Sunny for being a part of his project.

“Thank You @sunnyleone for being part of our film.. you were amazing and it was so incredible working with you ..” he wrote in the caption.

Sunny Leone will soon be seen in director R Radhakrishna’s ‘Patta’. She will also star in a multilingual film, ‘Veeramahadevi’, which will be directed by Vadivudaiyan.