New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Sunny Leone, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT, is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her husband Daniel Weber and three children Nisha, Noad and Asher. The Jism 2 actress is having a gala time with her family, and her recent pics stands as proof.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped some pics and videos that have set fire on the social media platforms. In one of the posts, she is seen posing on a beach donning a burgundy colour one-shoulder cutout monokini. She paired the monokini with a glair as she enjoyed a sunbath. She captioned the pic as "No filter needed here!! Thanks @buricho for being my Photographer and all your amazing help!! You Rock Bro!!”

As soon as she dropped the post, fans bombarded her comment section with appreciating comments while others dropped heart and fire emojis.

In another post, Sunny called herself beach baby and shared a video wherein she is seen glamourously emerging from the water.

In another post from her vacay, Sunny is seen posing at the beach in a peach coloured bikini. She accessorised her look with an oversized hat along with a pair of glairs.

Sunny Leone flew to the Maldives two days ago, and the very first pic of the actress donning a sky blue bikini went viral. She captioned the pic as "Here we go!! Vaca time at…"

On the work front, Sunny is currently co-hosting MTV's Splitsvilla 13 with Rannvijay Singha. In movies, she will be seen making a special appearance in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

