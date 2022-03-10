New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sunny Leone has come a long way in Bollywood and has been able to establish a successful career in 10 years. She came to India to participate in Bigg Boss Season 5 and then went on to make her Bollywood debut in Jism 2. Despite facing criticism in her journey, the actress has made a name for herself in the film industry.

The actress, who is promoting her new web series 'Anamika', talked about her choices in life and her transition from the adult film industry to Bollywood. Sunny said in her interview to India.com, “The steps that I have taken with standing up is just being truthful and owning what I have done in my life. I know that my choices in life are not what other people would make, and I wouldn’t want them to make those choices, but being true to myself was the best thing I could do to my life as standing up for myself. The rest just fell in place. I wasn’t lying to myself, and I wasn’t lying to others about who I am.”

Sunny and her husband, Daniel Weber, are doting parents to their three children. Talking about her personal and professional life, Sunny told India.com, “I definitely say this to myself multiple times a day, and so does Daniel that we love our lives. We love every single part of it, we love our family, and we love the time we get to spend with them. We love that we have amazing things going on with us – work, production, my makeup line, clothing line… so many different things are happening. It is a happy time.”

Sunny's new thriller web series, Anamika, is streaming on MX Player, and she essays the role of an assassin, Agent M, who is on her revenge mission. The series is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta