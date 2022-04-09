Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor and model Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber on Saturday (April 9) completed 11 years of marriage. On their special day, Sunny took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her wedding.

In her post, Sunny mentioned how the couple had no money back then and they had to open wedding envelopes to pay for their reception.

While captioning the photo, Sunny wrote, "11yrs married today! A time where we had no money, less than 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and an ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake… A reminder of how far we have come together and it wouldn’t be possible without all the love we share. I love our wedding story because it was “our way” just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Meanwhile, Daniel also shared a picture from one of the happy trips of the couple and wrote a humorous note: "Happy anniversary @sunnyleone !!! All this time and the only conclusion I have drawn is that I’m pretty much “correct” 99% of the time !!! love you baby."

For the unacquainted, Sunny has played many roles in Indian mainstream events, films, and television series. Her first mainstream appearance was in 2005 when she worked as a red carpet reporter for the MTV Video Music Awards on MTV India. In 2011, she participated in the Indian reality television series 'Bigg Boss'. She also has hosted the Indian reality show 'Splitsvilla'. In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller 'Jism 2' (2012) and shifted her focus to mainstream acting which was followed up with 'Jackpot' (2013), 'Ragini MMS 2' (2014), 'Ek Paheli Leela' (2015), 'Tera Intezaar' (2017), and the Malayalam film 'Madhura Raja' in 2019.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha