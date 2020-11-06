Sunny Leone, who spend 6 months with her family amidst the countrywide lockdown, flew back to Mumbai to resume work. She came back with a heavy heart as she left her family in Los Angeles.

New Delhi | Entertainment Desk: Actress Sunny Leone, who was staying with her kids and husband in Los Angeles for the last 6 months, has returned to Mumbai to resume her work. The 39-year-old actress had gone to Los Angeles in May when a nationwide lockdown was in place. Now, the model-actress shared pictures of herself in an aircraft and intrigued the fans. Sharing a picture with a black mask and neon spectacles, Sunny wrote, "After 6 months it’s time to come home Mumbai!! New adventure!"

In this post, Sunny has given a hint of her new shooting schedule. It is speculated that Sunny Leone will be seen on the sets of the new season of MTV Splitsvilla. However, Sunny Leone has not made anything official about her work. But, she assured the audience that it is going to be adventurous. Sunny is looking stylish in the picture as always and a black sweatshirt is a cherry on the top.

Along with that, Sunny shared some more pictures from her Los Angeles to Mumbai journey. Sunny Leone, with a heavy heart, flew back to Mumbai after spending 6 months in Los Angeles She wrote, Hmm... on my way. Heavy heart leaving my family. But it’s time to go back to work!!!". Ragini MMS actress left her family in Los Angeles which made her unhappy.

View this post on Instagram Just want the day to end! Mood..... A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onNov 5, 2020 at 4:18pm PST

Splitisvilla host shared another picture, probably from the Mumbai airport, she wrote: “Just want the day to end! Mood.....” This time, her jacket was off."

Recently, Sunny Leone voted in the US Presidential elections and show her excitement to watch the results. She also shared a photo with her husband from the voting day. She wrote on her social media, "The suspense is killing me."

