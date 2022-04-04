New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sunny Leone always never fails to amaze her fans with her charming as well as her quirky side. Now the actress has shared a fun video of her playing basketball with her husband Daniel Weber on her Instagram page. Not just that, she can be seen playing the game wearing a beautiful red saree.

Sharing the video, Sunny wrote in the caption, "Tag your best friend!! #sunnyleone". The song 'Yeh Ladka Hain Deewana' from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is also playing in the background.

Sunny looks gorgeous in a red saree. The video reminds us of a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The post has already got more than 4 million views and approximately 6 lakh likes within 5 hours.

Recently, the actress shared the poster of her upcoming film Quotation Gang. The film also stars Priyamani, Jackie Shroff and Sara Arjun. Sunny can be seen in a different avatar for her new film as the poster of the film looks scary. Sharing the poster, Sunny wrote, "Life ? Hmm.. Life??? It's just a #multilayered #mystery before you #die."

Sunny and her husband, Daniel Weber, are doting parents to their three children. On the work front, Sunny was last seen in the thriller web series, Anamika, in which she essayed the role of an assassin, Agent M, who is on her revenge mission. She made her Bollywood debut in Jism 2 and then went on to be a part of commercially successful films like Ragini MMS 2. She also did the dance numbers in popular movies like Raes, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

