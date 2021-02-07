Sunny Leone is currently in Kerala for the shooting of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. The reality show is all set to go down on floors on March 6.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who is currently in Kerala for the shooting of the reality TV show Splitsvilla, has now been accused of the financial fraud case. The Jism 2 actress was questioned by Kochi Crime Branch on Friday at a private resort in Thiruvananthapuram.

The complaint was filed by an event manager R. Shiyas, who alleged that the former Bigg Boss contestant took Rs 29 lakh to attend inaugural functions, but did not appear for the same despite taking the money.

According to a report by news agency IANS, Sunny Leone in her statement said that she took the money but had no intention of cheating the event manager. The actress further said that she could not turn up for the events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that she had earlier requested the manager to make some changes in the dates but that was not possible.

Who is R Shiyas?

R Shiyas, who hails from Perumbavoor, is an event manager and conducts events in Kochi. He had filed a petition against Sunny Leone for embezzlement of Rs 29 lakh.

In his petition, he alleged that Sunny's manager took money from him from the year 2016 onwards in instalments. Shiyas further said that the actress promised to attend five functions but it did not happen, and thus, he filed a complaint against her.

What Crime Branch said about Sunny Leone's embezzlement case?

The Crime Branch official has said that the actress and the complainant are in a discussion now. According to IANS, Sunny has requested the organizers to postpone the event for one more day so that she could attend it.

The report also said that the police are currently collecting more information from the complainant on this case and will take the necessary action later.

Recently, the Ragini MMS 2 actor uploaded a few bikini pictures on Instagram and floored the cyberspace. In the picture, she was donning a peach colour bikini and was looking gorgeous in it. She added a caption to it that read, "From Kerala with Love"

The actress was last seen in the MX Player web series Bullets. In the series, she shared the screen space with Karishma Tanna. Sunny also shared a post on social media in which she gave the details about her upcoming show Splitsvilla. In her post, she announced the launch date of Splitsvilla Season 13. Her caption read, "Are you ready to witness 2 sides of love with @rannvijaysingha & me?" The show is all set to go down on floors on March 6.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma