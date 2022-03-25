New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sunny Leone always keeps her fans updated about her life through social media. Currently, the actress is on vacation and has shared some fabulous pictures and videos on her Instagram page. Sunny is in the Maldives with her husband, Daniel Weber and she is also giving her followers fashion goals with her gorgeous outfits.



Recently, Sunny shared a video of her waving and blowing kisses towards the camera on the private beach in the Maldives. The actress can be seen wearing a stunning red swimsuit and she completed her look by pairing her outfit with funky sunglasses. In the caption, she wrote, “Running to you baby!! Private island just for us!! Thank you!”. The video has gone viral on Instagram, and it has got more than 2 million views and more than 3000 comments within 7 hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)





Yesterday, Sunny had also posted a picture with her husband and a video of her stunning shots at the beach. The video also went viral on Instagram and has gained more than 1 million views within a day. She wrote in the caption, “Which is your fav shot! I’ll post my fav later!”. Her fans are loving these beautiful pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)





Sunny and her husband, Daniel Weber, are doting parents to their three children. On the work front, Sunny was last seen in the thriller web series, Anamika, in which she essayed the role of an assassin, Agent M, who is on her revenge mission. She made her Bollywood debut in Jism 2 and then went on to be a part of commercially successful films like Ragini MMS 2. She also did the dance numbers in popular movies like Raes, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav