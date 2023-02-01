Sunny Leone Gets Injured On The Sets Of Her Upcoming Film, Cries In Her Latest Instagram Post | Watch

In her latest Instagram post, Sunny Leone shared that she suffered an injury while filming for an upcoming project. After the success of her recent film Oh My Ghost, Sunny has been working on her upcoming projects.

On Tuesday, she posted a video from the set, where she was seen receiving medical treatment for a bleeding toe. The video shows Sunny sitting in costume with her team attending to her wound. One team member jokingly mentioned that the wound could be infectious, causing Sunny to jump in fear.

Sunny Leone's video showing her getting medical treatment for her bleeding toe on the set of her upcoming project has elicited reactions from her fans and followers on social media. The actress can be seen sitting with a bleeding toe as her team helps her heal the wound, and she scolds them for suggesting injections and tetanus shots for the wound.

The video has been widely shared and appreciated by her fans and followers on social media, who have expressed their concern for her well-being and admiration for her sense of humour.

As soon as Sunny Leone uploaded the reel, her fans asked her to take care and be careful on the sets. "Take care, ma'am," read one comment while another remarked, "Hope you get well soon ma'am. Wish to see you on screen soon." A third wrote, "Sad to see this, wish you best recovery."

Sunny Leone is busy with multiple projects. Apart from her film Oh My Ghost which was recently released in Kerala and Karnataka, she is also co-hosting the reality show Splitsvilla X4 with Arjun Bijlani.

In the film Oh My Ghost, Sunny plays the role of Mayasena, a former queen who is now a ghost. The film is a horror comedy directed by R Yuvan and tells the story of a filmmaker and his girlfriend who come across a haunted bungalow.

