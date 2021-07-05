The ‘Ragini MMS 2’ star said that though it is possible for many actors to go through the phase without much financial difficulties stepping in the way, the same cannot be held true for daily wage earners

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As India fell back into the grip of COVID-19 pandemic during the second wave, daily wage workers across the fields and industries were worst hit. In film industries across India, especially in Mumbai’s entertainment world, as the shootings got stalled, individuals such as spot boys, light boys and others were worst hit.

Actress Sunny Leone recently expressed her disappointment on the state of daily wage workers in the film industry. The ‘Ragini MMS 2’ star said that though it is possible for many actors to go through the phase without much financial difficulties stepping in the way, the same cannot be held true for daily wage earners, dependent on work at shootings to earn their livelihoods.

“I think for actors and entertainers out there, we might be okay not working for a month or so, yes it will hit us hard but what concerns me the most will be the spot boys and the light boys and the person who gives me a cheer every single day and wishes me good morning, that guy has to pay and provide for his family,” Sunny was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The ‘Ek Paheli Leela’ actress added that the ones dependent on daily earning don’t get paid lump sum amount on pay day.

“They are the people who make this industry what it is. We might afford to sit home for a while but they and all the rest of the people working really can’t and that upsets me the most,’ Leone tells Hindustan Times.

Sunny also says that anyone able to do bare minimum right now, such as being able to get work, provide for their family, “is winning the game right now”.

“We’ll see for the rest later. At least I think that way right now,” Leone completes by saying.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma