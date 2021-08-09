Sunny Leone took to her official social media handle to share a video featuring herself with a bruised face eating dosa. Scroll down to take a look.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sunny Leone garners attention on whatever she uploads on social media. And this time again her recent Instagram post is gathering views and likes from fans. Yes, the actress recently took to her official Instagram account to share a video where she can be seen with a bruised face eating dosa.

It seemed as if Sunny was injured but she actually was wearing makeup and stole some time out from between her shooting to gobble on dosas. In the video, she can be heard talking to a woman who says "Yeh kya ho raha hai chupke se, abhi diet kar rhe the (What is this? You were dieting.) To this Sunny says, "2 dosa khane wali, mujhe bol rahe ho". To this the woman says, "maine ek dosa hi khaya tha (I just ate one dosa)".

Sunny replies saying "Do-do dose, main bas ek hi bite le rahi hu. (You had two dosas I'm just having a bite.) And then she questions the woman in a funny tone for lying. Post this a few male voices could be heard saying, "yeh dono jhooti aurat hain, kitna khati hain. (Both these women are liars, they eat too much.)"

Sunny captioned her video saying, "Can you guess how many Dosas did I end up eating?"

Take a look at Sunny Leone's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone is currently shooting for her upcoming Tamil film 'Shero' these days. During the shooting, Sunny often shares behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram.

Earlier, Sunny Leone had shared another video in which the marks of injury were also visible on her face. In this video, Sunny is walking around with a gun in her hand and says, "I am on the set, these people did not give me food and they are eating. If you don't have scissors, you are opening the box with your teeth, see how hungry they are. They don't know that I have a gun in my hand. Look what I have to face everyday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Meanwhile, 'Shero' is a psychological thriller where Sunny will be seen in a very different role for the first time. The film will be released in 4 languages Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. Apart from this, the actress is also shooting for MTV's show Splitsvilla 3 as well.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal