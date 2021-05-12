New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sunny Leone has come a long way from her Bigg Boss 5 days hosted by Salman Khan and is now among the most popular actress in Bollywood. Ever since her TV debut, Ragini MMS 2 actress has been hitting the headlines owing to her sexy looks and has garnered 45.5 million followers on her social media handle. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2, and since then, there was no looking back for the actress. She went on to act in many films, including Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar, One Night Stand and Jackpot. Not just this, she is also one of the popular hosts on the small screen, MTV Splitsvilla, alongside Rannvijay Singha.

Apart from her appearance, Sunny grabbed attention for controversies during the initial days of her career in Bollywood. She was entangled in several controversies, but she never let them take down her spirit of moving to the top. So ahead of her birthday, let's go down the memory lane and see how Sunny dealt with controversies.

Condom Ad Controversy

In 2015, CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjan made a shocking remark on a condom advertisement featuring the actress. While addressing a rally in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, he claimed that Sunny's ad will trigger the incidents of rape in the country. However, soon after his claim, the actress gave a befitting reply to Anjan's claim. Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, "Sad when people of power waste their time and energy on me, instead of focusing on helping those in need!!! #SHAME #EPICFAIL”

Bhupendra Chaubey Interview Controversy

A year's ago Jism 2 actress appeared for an interview with TV journalist Bhupendra Chaubey. Throughout the interview, Chaubey questioned Sunny based on her past, such as "Since you have come to Indian cinema, the number of people watching adult films has increased proportionately to the extent that we are now the world’s largest consumer of adult films. Can you respond to that?” Maintaining her poise answered all his questions bravely.

Sunny asked co-stars for an HIV test?

A few years ago, rumours were doing rounds that Sunny allegedly asked her co-stars for an HIV test before shooting intimate scenes. This alleged clause created an uproar on all social media platforms leaving fans in dire shock. However, soon this news was stated as a rumour after, she chose not to react to this news.

