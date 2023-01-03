Sunny Deol Spotted Lifting Cartwheel In New Look From Gadar 2| Watch

The initial look of the forthcoming movie Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is out. It is said to be a continuation of the 2001 hit Gadar. The first installement had also showcased Deol and Patel as the main characters.

ZEE Studios recently unveiled their line-up of movies for 2021, that includes a number of projects with actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Yami Gautam and others. The preview then showed a glimpse of Deol lifting a wheel of a cart, possibly to fling it at a pack of villains. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had featured him throwing a handpump at a group of goons.

Apart from Gadar 2, the trailer also showcased sneak peeks of films like Nawazuddin's Haddi and Yami Gautam's Lost. Much like its predecessor, the sequel will follow the story of Tara and his fight to watch over his cherished ones. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was set during the time of Partition, and depicted Tara's attempts to rescue Ameesha's character.

Anil Sharma will be directing Gadar 2, which is set to launch during the early part of the upcoming year. Sunny Deol was recently featured in the R Balki thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, in which he was cast as a police officer.

His part in the movie was applauded by the critics. The film hit the theatres on September 23, National Cinema Day. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Jayantilal Gada and Gauri Shinde produceed Chup, which also featured Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

The movie revolved around an eccentric mass murderer who savagely kills movie reviewers and carves stars on their foreheads.

After watching the film, a social media user had tweeted, "#Chup Dulquer Salman @dulQuer is the most prominent actor of Indian cinema right now. What beautiful portrayal and top notch acting."

Another user had wrote, "A Great start with so much symbolism and a good metaphorical ending! Cinema at its best! @dulQuer @shreyadhan13 @iamsunnydeol great performance all of them!"

Besides Gadar 2, Sunny Deol also has Baap and Soorya in his kitty.