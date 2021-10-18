New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular Bollywood actor Sunny Deol also known as Ajay Singh Deol celebrates his birthday on October 19. This year the actor will turn one year older to turn 65. Sunny Deol is the son of Dharmendra and the Indian film Industry calls him, "'Angry Man of Bollywood".

He has starred in many movies since his debut in Betaab in the year 1983. The film served him with a Filmfare Best Actor Award nomination and from then, there was no turning back.

Sunny is often known for his bold and electrifying performances and his dialogues. His dialogues such as 'Taareekh pe Tareekh, Ye Dhail Kilo ka hath' are immensely popular among his fans. Sunny has worked in several movies but his stints in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Border, Ghatak, Darr, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy has gotten him the most appreciation from the fans.

A few days before his birthday Sunny announced major news of bringing a sequel to his iconic movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The iconic love saga was Sunny's first hit, in the film he played the role of Tara Singh, and opposite him, Ameesha Patel was cast in the role of Sakina.

Now, after 20 years the actor will return to the screen with the film Gadar 2. As the actor will ring into his 65th year we have brought you an interesting anecdote from the movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

For Sunny Deol's highest-grossing movie ever, he was not the first choice. Believe it or not but it is true. Filmmaker of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Anil Sharma was apparently keen on taking Govinda as the male lead and not Sunny in the role of Tara Singh! But due to a debacle on the set of Maharaja which featured Govinda and was directed by Anil, he changed his mind, reported Hindustan Times. If rumors are to be believed, Anil even shared the script of the movie to the actor but later he roped in Sunny Deol and finalized the actor for the role of Tara Singh.

After Gadar's success, only Sunny's career path took a high path in Bollywood. Also, actor Ameesha Patel wasn’t the first choice to play the role of Sakina. Kajol was the original choice but because of date issues, she couldn’t come on board.

On the work front, Sunny has many upcoming projects. Apart from Gadar 2, the actor will be seen in Fateh Singh, Chup, and his home production Apne 2.





Posted By: Ashita Singh