New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have started shooting for the upcoming movie 'Gadar 2'. The shoot lasted for 10 days in Himachal Pradesh's Bhaled village of Palampur as many main scenes of the film were shot in Palampur. Even before completing the shoot, the movie is already hitting the headlines due to a controversy related to fraud.

The owner of the property, where the shooting of the movie was being done, has alleged that he has been cheated by the makers of the film. As per the claims of the owner, he had given only 3 rooms and 1 hall of his property to the makers of the film for the shooting purpose and has fixed rent of Rs 11,000 per day. However, the owner alleges that the makers of the film have used his entire property for shooting purposes. Not only this but the makers of film have also used 2 kanals of land and the house of the elder brother.

The entire episode has created a disturbance at the owner's house, and he also suffered a major loss. The entire controversy came to the limelight when the owner of the property handover a bill of 56 lakhs to the makers of the movie. The family members of the property claim that they have been betrayed and the promises made to them have not been fulfilled.

Speaking about the film, Gadar 2 is a sequel of blockbuster film 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha' which was released in 2001. Now, after 2 decades, the sequel of the film is all set to hit the theaters. On the occasion of Dussehra, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to announce Gadar 2.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen