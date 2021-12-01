New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment desk: Gadar 2 stars, Sunny Deol, and Ameesha Patel have started shooting for the much-anticipated film’s sequel on Wednesday. Actor Sunny Deol took his social media handle and shared the first look from the film and introduced his character, Tara Singh. Gadar 2 is scheduled for a theatrical 2022 release.

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel playing the character of Sakeena shared a series of photos with glimpses of Gadar 2 muhurat shot. As the photos were shared on Social media, fans boomed with excitement and flooded their post with comments. “So excited,” a comment read, while another mentioned, “Wishing You & Your Team All Luck With Gadar2.”

Confirming that he has indeed begun shooting for the film, Sunny Deol in the caption, wrote, “We started filming of Gadar 2. Will post Tara Singh soon.”

While, Ameesha Patel wrote, “wrote, “Gadar 2. Muhurat shot. The General was kind enough to grace the occasion.”

The Director of the first and second part of the movie, Anil Sharma also shared pictures of the muhurat shot and wrote, “General was kind enough to grace the occasion of the muhurat of our forthcoming film Gadar 2. We are indeed very grateful, Sir.”

“When I was making Gadar, I understood that it’ll become India’s Titanic and it did become one. When the record of tickets was revealed, we got to know its sale was even more than Titanic. Such was its footfall. To this day, it is said that Gadar had the maximum sale of tickets and footfall seen by any movie in India. We’ve had bigger filmmakers in our industry, but this is God’s blessing that my film created such a record. You see the magic is still the same when it airs on television even today,” said Anil Sharma in an interview with Indianexpress.

The first part of Gadar, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had completed 20 years of its release this year and the movie is set during the Partition of India in 1947. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Amrish Puri.

