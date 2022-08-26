Sunil Pal Slams Krushna Abhishek As He Quits The Kapil Sharma Show, Says 'What Will You Do?'

One of the most loved television shows 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is returning with a brand new season. But this time Krushna Abhishek will not be part of the show. After Krushna's exit from the show, comedian Sunil Pal slammed him for quitting the show. He also asked what Krushna will do after leaving the show. Further, he gave his best wishes to him and asked him to show his capability.

“I heard Krushna is going to quit The Kapil Sharma Show. Why do they all do such things? The show is having a good run, you’re getting good work, twice the money also. What will you do after leaving the show? Wohi chote mote serials? Idhar udhar kuch B and C grade ki filmey? Don’t know what happens to these people," Sunil Pal said in his video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Pal Comedian (@sunilpalcomedian)

He added, "Kapil Sharma gave you name, fame, platform, money and people leave him only. What harm will you cause to him? He is getting bigger with each passing day, earning immense fame. Anyway, all the best. Go, run away and show us what you are capable of doing.”

When Krushna was asked about joining the new addition to the show, he said, "Not doing it. Agreement issues."

For the unversed, Krushna and Kapil earlier worked together in the Comedy Nights With Kapil and were participants in the show Comedy Cirkus.

The teaser of The Kapil Sharma was released a few days ago. Sharing the trailer, Kapil wrote, "New season of #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon #tkss 10th September every Saturday n Sunday only on @sonytvofficial".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The new season stars Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Archana Puran Singh. Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Srikant G Maski and Sidharth Sagar have joined the new season. Meanwhile, Kapil was earlier shooting for his film 'Zwigato'. The movie is directed by Nandita Das.