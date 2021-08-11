Sunil Grover has completely copied the style of Gopi Bahu from tip to toe. In the episode, he will be seen recreating the iconic scene in which 'Gopi Bahu' washed her husband's laptop in washing machine.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian comedian Sunil Grover will be playing the character of 'Topi Bahu' on Gangs Of Filmistan. The character of Topi Bahu was inspired by the character of the female lead i.e. 'Gopi Bahu' of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' daily soap.



Grover is an active social media user and always ensures to entertain his fans in the best way possible. Recently, the actor took to his social media and shared the clip of and episode and captioned it as, "Topi Bahu! Ghar ke kaam karegi aaj raat 8 baje @StarBharat par." As soon as the comedian uploaded the video, hilarious comments started pouring in.

Topi bahu sath nibhayegi aaj raat 8 baje @StarBharat par. pic.twitter.com/a1GoLu6Mxp — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 18, 2020



Sunil Grover has completely copied the style of Gopi Bahu from tip to toe. In the episode, he will be seen recreating the iconic scene in which 'Gopi Bahu' washed her husband's laptop in washing machine. Topi Bahu did not just wash the laptop with soap and water but also used a brush and a stick on it. Apart from that, Grover will also be seen doing a hilarious scene wherein he will be getting inside a washing machine to take a bath.



Meanwhile, the character of 'Gopi Bahu' will be seen again on screen. This time Gopi Bahu will be seen in 'Tera Mera Saath' with her modern look. It is believed that this show will carry forward the story of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'.



T.V drama, Saath Nibhana Saathiya became one of the trending TV soap after the viral Kokilaben’s Rasoda rap created by the YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate. Devoleena Bhattacharjee who replaced Gia Manek as Gopi Bahu reacted to Sunil's video as she re-tweeted the video and captioned it "So the war will be gopi Bahu v/s Topi bahu."

So the war will be gopi Bahu v/s Topi bahu🤣🤣🤣 @WhoSunilGrover https://t.co/cjrQ9JIKOb — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) September 15, 2020

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen