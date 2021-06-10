Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma used to work together in Comedy Nights With Kapil sand The Kapil Sharma Show, before the duo had a fallout. Read on to know what Sunil has to say

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There is no doubt that fans love Kapil Sharma but what they love even more is the hit jodi of the ace comedian with Sunil Grover. Yes, the duo was once a hit pair on TV and they were famous for their rib-tickling comic timing together. However unfortunately the two had a fall out a few years ago after which Sunil backed out from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Post their fight, a lot was said by Sunil and Kapil for each other. The two often spoke publicly about whether or not they will be working together. And now once again Sunil has opened up on the same in a candid interview.

Yes, in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, when Sunil was asked if he would like to work with Kapil again, he said in Hindi, "There are no plans as of now, but if someday, something comes up, then we will definitely work together."

Well, that means if given an opportunity we might see the hit jodi back on TV again.

For the unversed, Kapil and Sunil reportedly had a major fight during a flight in 2017 which later triggered a lot of controversies. And Sunil even quit Kapil's show. However, after years, both appeared for an event together in the year 2019.

Meanwhile, talking about the duo's workfront, Sunil Grover has worked in a lot of films like Salman Khan's Bharat, Akshay Kumar's Gabbar is back. Apart from that Sunil's recent role in politician drama series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan was also well-appreciated by the audience. He will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's Sunflower.

On the other hand talking about Kapil Sharma, the comedian recently became a father of another child, a baby boy, and is on a break from his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

So, how excited are you to see the two back on screen together?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal