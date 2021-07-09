Sunil Grover shot to fame after playing several women characters like Rinki Bhabhi and Gutthi in the famous comedy show of Kapil Sharma. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sunil Grover is currently on cloud nine as his recently released web series, Sunflower, is gaining appreciation from all over. Apart from that his role in Saif Ali Khan's show Tandav was also well received by the viewers. However, despite the success of his acting career in OTT, he seems to be missing his stint in TV.

Yes, Sunil recently revealed that he actually misses playing the female characters Gutthi and Rinku Bhabhi in Kapil Sharma's show. He even shared in the candid interview that he sometimes wears the costumes at night when everyone sleeps.

Yes, while speaking to a leading daily, Sunil said, "Abhi bhi meri cupboard mein saare suits, sariyaan, blouse aur accessories pade hain. So, whenever I miss my characters, I just go to my cupboard and look at them, aur kabhi kabhi unko bahar nikaalke dhoop bhi lagwa deta hoon. Woh mere liye badi prized possessions hai. When everybody in my home sleeps, I sometimes put those clothes on and take a trip down nostalgia lane...I have some great memories of working on the show and it has given me a lot. As far as collaborating with Kapil is concerned, why not? If I am offered a great concept, I will take it up."

Sunil further added, "My journey has been full of surprises. If I look back, there have been many hurdles. I have been replaced from shows after shooting for two days, sometimes, I have been rejected outright. These setbacks resulted in self-doubt. Then I shifted gears and did voice-overs for seven to eight years. Once I started to feel somewhat settled, toh acting offers started coming in."

Sunil was last seen in Zee5 web series Sunflower which was a dark comedy directed by Vikas Bahl. Apart from that, the actor, comedian was also featured in Amazon Prime Video series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Gauahar Khan.

He has also been active in films like Gabbar is back, Baaghi, Pataakha where he was seen playing pivotal roles.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal