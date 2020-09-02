The television star Shilpa quit the show due to Sunil being part of it, accusing him of grabbing all the attention

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk| Shilpa Shinde, who recently quit Gangs of Filmistan, made a shocking revelation about her co-star Sunil Grover. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress alleged Grover treated her like a junior artist and called the actor a very complex and insecure person. The television star Shilpa quit the show due to Sunil being part of it, accusing him of grabbing all the attention

The actor said that the makers are planning to make the show all about Sunil Grover, then it should be renamed to Sunil Grover Show and aired at the same time as The Kapil Sharma Show.

Shilpa in an interview with Pinkvilla said, “They wanted to shoot more such dance with me but Sunil Ji forced his comedy in it and ruined it. He is a very complex person, he is very insecure. He feels only he can do comedy, he is the comedy king.”

She further added to it that “He has treated me like junior artists. You should see the telecast to see how much of a role I have. Sunil Ji just needs a prop, a beautiful girl standing beside them and that is why they used me.” She added, “I am sorry but Sunil Grover has not given any hit in a solo show. Tell me what hit show he gave?”

Shilpa Shinde also said that the makers were not following the precaution and were violating the COVID19 norms. Shilpa said, "We were shooting from morning 8 AM to 11 PM, what is this? When the promo was shot, those two days all procedures and SOPs were followed and there were people from the channel on sets but once the shooting started, nothing was there. I caught cold and cough in two days and my boy had headache, fever and cold and I asked him to take rest.”

The producer of the show Gangs of Filmistan has denied all allegations. In an interview with SpotBoye, she said, "It is a live stage set-up and not a normal daily soap that you will follow line to line. I would say as the rest of the cast are professionals, who are doing it for so many years, she might find it difficult but she has been so good that this actually never came across that she was uncomfortable with the role she was given or with any line. I think her reaction for not being seen on the show has come a little premature as she has not seen the show.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma