New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor-comedian Sunil Grover who is known for his stint in TKSS as Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati has undergone heart surgery at the Asian Heart Institue in Mumbai.

According to reports, the actor, who recently underwent heart surgery is recuperating in the hospital. However, more details on his health are still awaited.

The information was shared by one of the paps Viral Bhayani's page. As of now, neither Sunil Grover nor his family or the hospital has issued an official statement on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Taking to Instagram, Viral shared the info, writing, "Actor Sunil Grover is recuperating after heart surgery at the Asian hospital in the city. The doctors say he is safe and is improving well. Prayers and love to Sunil."

On his Instagram, Sunil Grover had made a funny post on "influencers." He'd shared a picture of a cat showing off the swag.

The actor got fame from his stint in the Kapil Sharma Show. He used to make the audience and the celebs laugh their feet off.

Sunil Grover had left Kapil's show to start his own along on the Television channel Star Plus. But the show didn't hit off and was taken off-air. After that, he took off from TV and focused on his acting career in movies.

On the professional front, Sunil was recently shooting in Shimla for a web series, during his shoot, he shared glimpses from the snow-clad region. Prior to this Sunil was seen in Salman Khan's Bharat, Pataakha, Tandav with Saif Ali Khan, Sunflower among others. He also did Salman Khan's Dabangg The Tour Reloaded in Riyadh in last year December.

Posted By: Ashita Singh