New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's evergreen actor Sunil Dutt was the gem of a person for his loved ones and an icon for the fans. Born as Balraj Dutt on June 6, 1929, he donned many hats actor, director, producer and politician. However, the most acknowledged hat was of the father, he went out of his way to save his son, Sanjay Dutt, also, a successful film actor, whether it was from drugs or an alleged case against the actor. He fought all the odd and stood through thick and thin until his last breath.

Sunil Dutt debut in Bollywood with the film Railway Platform in 1955, however, he rose to fame after starring in Mother India in 1957, co-starring Nargis and Rajendra Kumar. Ever since then, he became one of the major stars of Bollywood and gave many blockbuster hit films like Padosan, Mujhe Jeene Do, Khandan, Waqt, Yaadein and many more. With Yaadein, Dutt made his directorial debut, though the film failed to attract the audience as it was way ahead of its time, it featured in the Guinness Book of Records for Fewest Actors in a Narrative Film. Sunil Dutt has also bagged several awards, including Padma Shri, Lifetime Achievement Award, Filmfare Best Actor Award for Mujhe Jeene Do, National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, for Yaadein and Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award.

On the eve of Sunil Dutt's 92nd birth anniversary, let's have a look at five iconic films delivered by the legendary actor.

Mother India

Padosan

Yaadein

Waqt

Mujhe Jeene Do

Apart from being an actor, he was a great politician who was known for his humanity and idealism. In the year 1984, Dutt joined Indian National Congress and went on to win hearts by helping the needy people until his last breath.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv