Sunil Babu, Famous Art Director, Dies At 50 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan Pens Emotional Note

South actor Dulquer Salmaan is deeply saddened by the death of Malayalam film production designer and art director Sunil Babu. He posted a picture of Sunil and wrote a heartfelt message as he said his final farewell. The actor expressed his grief and sent his condolences to Sunil's family and friends.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer shared a picture of Sunil and wrote, "Heart hurts. The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can’t come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly."

Dulquer collaborated with Sunil on two of his most successful films, Bangalore Days and Sita Ramam. He served as the art director for both. These are two of the most successful projects of Dulquer's career, so far.

Sunil Babu passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest. Reports indicate that he had been hospitalised three days ago due to a swollen leg.

Sunil was an acclaimed art director and production designer in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. He started his career as an assistant to art director Sabu Cyril. He is renowned for his work in Thupakki, Bheeshma Parvam, Maharshi, Oopiri, Ghajini, Premam, Chota Mumbai, Singh Is King, MS Dhoni, Paa, Lakshya, Special 26, and more. Additionally, Sunil was the art director for the English movie Rose.

Anjali Menon, a popular filmmaker in Malayalam, also paid respects to Sunil Babu. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of Sunil and wrote, "Utterly shocked to hear of Sunil Babu’s demise. We worked together on Bangalore Days and I have some wonderful memories that I will always hold dear. Rest in peace dear Sunil."

Vyjayanthi Movies, who produced Sita Ramam, also shared a glimpse of Sunil Babu from the sets on the photo-sharing app and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear that #SunilBabu is no more... In your art, we will meet you again! Heartfelt condolences to his family."

On the work front, Dulquer is currently busy with King Of Kotha, which is predicted to be a full-fledged action thriller. The movie, directed by newcomer Abhilash Joshiy, features an impressive star cast comprising of Aishwarya Lekshmi, Samyuktha Menon, Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, and others in pivotal roles. The movie will be released in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Sunil Babu last worked on Varisu as an art director. The movie, which is being made in two languages, is scheduled to hit the screens on January 11 before Pongal. It is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju with Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead.