'Not Everyone Do Drugs': Suniel Shetty Asks UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Stop 'Boycott Bollywood' Trend

Bollywood is currently surrounded by some controversies which have led to a 'Boycott Bollywood' trend on social media. Moreover, the Hindi film industry has been facing a crisis in its box office collection as most films in 2022 were box office failures. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the film fraternity in Mumbai, where actor Suniel Shetty addressed his concerns regarding the Boycott Bollywood trend.

Talking about the hate against Bollywood, Suniel Shetty said that people think Bollywood is not a good place but the Hindi film industry has made many good films over the decades. He also asked for CM Yogi Adityanath's help to stop the trend.

"The hashtag that’s going on, Boycott Bollywood, yeh ruk bhi sakta hai aapke kehne se (it can stop if you say). It is important to spread the word that we are doing good work. One rotten apple is everywhere, but just because of that, you can’t call the whole industry rotten," Suniel Shetty said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

He further added, "Today people think that Bollywood is not a good place, but we have made such good films here. I was a part of one such film too when I did Border. I have been a part of many good films. We have to come together and work towards how we can get rid of the Boycott Bollywood hashtag. We have to figure how we can stop this trend.”

Moreover, Suniel Shetty expressed his gratitude towards the fans from Uttar Pradesh. “Today, if I am Suniel Shetty, it is because of UP and the fans from there. If you take the lead, this can definitely happen. It is of great importance that this stigma that is on us is gone. It is a very strong emotion for me,” he said.

“Hum din bhar drugs nahi lete, hum galat kaam nahi karte (We don’t do drugs whole day, we don’t do wrong work). Hum achhe kaam se jude hai (We are associated with good work),” Suniel Shetty added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel recently made his OTT debut with the web series 'Dharavi'. He will reportedly star in Hera Pheri 3 as well.