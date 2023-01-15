Suniel Shetty Reacts To KL Rahul's Win Against Sri Lanka Ahead Of Latter's Wedding With Athiya Shetty In Khandala

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are touted as one of the most adored couples in the B-town industry. The duo has been dominating the headlines for their wedding, which is all set to take place this month itself in Suniel Shetty's Khandala home.

Ahead of their wedding, Suniel Shetty has reacted to KL Rahul's post. This came after India won the ODI against Sri Lanka which was held at Eden Gardens. A couple of days ago, KL Rahul dropped a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. The player, who is India's batter and vice-captain of the ODI side, left everybody impressed with his performance. He had made 64 runs that hugely helped India to win the game against Sri Lanka by four wickets.

KL Rahul's performance not only left his girlfriend Athiya Shetty impressed but the former's soon-to-be father-in-law Suniel Shetty also reacted to his win. Taking to the comments section, Suniel Shetty dropped a heart and a clapping emoticon. Athiya didn't drop a comment but liked his post.

According to Pinkvilla, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will tie the knot on January 23, 2023. The wedding festivities will take place at Suniel Shetty's home Jahaan in Khandala. According to a recent report by HT, the ladies' night will be hosted on January 21 and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor is also expected to join the celebration.

Reportedly, Athiya's sangeet ceremony will take place the next day and her close friends will be joining the festivities. If reports are to be believed, her friends will perform along with her brother Ahan, and parents Mana and Suniel Shetty.