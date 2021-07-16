Actress Athiya Shetty is in England with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul where he is playing his Test cricket series. Read on to know in detail what Suniel Shetty has to say about them.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rumours mills abuzz that actress Athiya Shetty is dating cricketer KL Rahul for quite a time now. The duo keep sharing pictures with eachother and seem close to one another too. At times, Athiya has often been featured on KL Rahul's Instagram page meanwhile, the cricketer's clicks too were spotted on the actress' social media handle.

After so much has been written and said about the alleged couple, Athiya's father veteran actor Suniel Shetty has come forward and spoke about his daughter's rumoured love-affair with the Indian cricketer. Shetty finally broke his silence about his daughter who is currently in England with Rahul for his Test series.

Suniel Shetty not just called them a "good looking couple" but also spoke at length about Athiya and Rahul. Yes, it's true! In an interview with ETimes, the actor said, "Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them."

Talking about Athiya and Rahul's eyewear brand ad, Suniel further added, "As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad."

However, later in the interview when asked directly about his comments on Athiya and Rahul's relationship status, he said, “I think it is best you speak to them.”

Well, seems like daddy Shetty is quite tight-lipped about his daughter's dating life and now we just can't wait for the rumoured couple to spill the beans themselves officially.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal