Suniel Shetty Opens Up On Why He Stopped Doing Films, 'Audience Weren't Willing To Pay For Trash'

Suniel Shetty is touted as one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. The Hera Pheri star recently opened up about why he stopped doing movies. The actor also stated that he made mistakes while picking films, adding that the audience was not willing to pay for trash.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shetty said, "It’s been a long time. I did one-off Darbar and Kannada film and Pailwaan and one of those films but that were more to test the waters, to understand and see do I remember the craft even now. Have I forgotten it? Do I have an audience? Of course, everywhere I go there’s a tremendous amount of love that I get. It’s unbelievable."

He further noted, "Even my kids say ‘Baba it’s unbelievable why did you get out?’ I said I got out probably because I made mistakes. I had an audience but they weren’t willing to pay for the trash that I was giving them. And you realize that it’s only when you give churn out the trash that the audience says I don’t want to pay for it."

Additionally, Suniel claimed that after viewing rushes of his films, distributors needed "a couple of action scenes and a rain dance music" in order to purchase his films if they lacked his signature action sequences.

Professionaly, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the web series Dharavi Bank. For the future, he has interesting films lined up in his kitty. These include Hera Pheri 3. He will also star in Nag Ashwin's Project K.