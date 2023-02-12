Suniel Shetty Doesn't Want To Play Father-In-Law To KL Rahul, Says 'Was A Fan, Now A Father'

Actor Suniel Shetty recently spoke about his daughter Athiya Shetty's cricketer husband KL Rahul in a recent interview. He stated that he is unfamiliar with the concept of being a "father-in-law" and would rather continue being KL's father.

Athiya and KL got married on January 23 at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala, in a small, intimate ceremony with only a few guests present. Suniel expressed pride in being KL's father and mentioned that he used to watch him play in stadiums.

During an interview with India Today, he said, "I said father, I don't know the role of father-in-law, I was his fan, today there is a relationship but I loved Rahul, like I do a lot of young talent. I am someone who has always gone to watch talents perform, even in my prime as an actor. I would go to Wankhade to watch young people play.

"When I saw Rahul play, I thought this kid was good, and then he is from my own backyard, he is from Mangalore. I am someone who is very proud of anything that children from small towns achieve, so I was a fan and today I am a father. I know him as much as he knows himself, every move of his. It is Athiya and Rahul and whosoever comes into Ahaan's life will be my daughter."

He further said, "Because if I look at it as in-laws, then this stigma that television has thrown on us, saas-bahu, sasur, that does not last, that’s not a great space."

Last month, Athiya took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note as she tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

View the pictures from her wedding festivties here:

On the D-Day, all eyes were on the bride's attire as she wore a silk lehenga with zardozi and jaali embroidery in a soft pink colour by Anamika Khanna. She completed her look with heavy jewellery while Rahul was seen looking dapper in a cream sherwani.