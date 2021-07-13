Suniel Shetty took to his official social media handle to address the fake rumours. He also stated that his family and building both are safe.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It was recently reported that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed actor Suniel Shetty's building due to rising COVID-19 cases. Furthermore, it was speculated that some of its residents may have been detected with the Delta Variant of the COVID-19 virus.

However, Shetty's spokesperson, giving an update on the actor issued a statement saying: 'Suniel Shetty is out of the city currently and his family are perfectly fine'. Now, the actor, who lives in Prithvi Apartments in South Mumbai, has himself given an update on social media before rumours could get out of hand.

Taking to Twitter, he said that there is no Delta Variant in his building society. He also said that the building had just one Covid positive case and the said patient is recuperating at Breach Candy Hospital. In addition, he stated that others in the building were currently negative and had self-quarantined.

His first tweet read, 'Wow! Must say that fake news spreads quicker than any virus. People, pls don’t spread panic. There’s NO ‘Delta Variant’ in my building society. Just one COVID+ case & the patient is recuperating at Breach Candy hospital.

The others are currently negative & self quarantined.' This tweet was followed by another, which said, 'My building is safe and the family is fine. One wing has a notice up but NOT entire building sealed as being misreported. My mother, my wife Mana, #Ahan, #Athiya & my staff; as well as the entire Bldg are fine & thank U for your good wishes. Sorry folks no #DELTA'

His fans were happy about the news and they were quick to take to the comments section to thank the actor for clearing things up for them. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shetty was last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s 'Mumbai Saga'. The movie also starred John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Gulshan Grover and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal