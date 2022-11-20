Suniel Shetty Confirms Daughter Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Wedding, Says 'Jaldi Hogi'

ATHIYA Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding has been the topic of discussion for a while now. However, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied these rumours, but it seems like Athiya's father Suniel Shetty just confirmed it. When paps asked Suniel about Athiya's wedding, he said, "Jaldi hogi".

At first, Suniel Shetty joked around with paps and said that he has already gotten married.

The actor is currently busy promoting his OTT series 'Dharavi Bank'.

Earlier it was reported that the couple has fixed their wedding venue and will get married within a few months.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Athiya and Rahul will get married at Athiya's father Suniel Shetty's house- Jahaan in Khandala. This house was built 17 years ago and it is spread over a huge area. Moreover, the date will be finalised by KL Rahul as the cricketer will have a busy schedule later on.

In July 2022, there were many rumours about Athiya and Rahul's wedding. However, Athiya denied the rumours on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Hero' actor shared a post on her story, which reads, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months, Lol".

Meanwhile, talking to Instant Bollywood about the wedding, Suniel Shetty said, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (the wedding will take place as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul is busy with the Asia Cup, World, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will take place only when the kids get a break.”

On the work front, Athiya made her acting debut in Salman Khan's 'Hero' along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. The film did not work at the box office. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship official last year on social media. Rahul also attended the premiere of Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty's debut movie 'Tadap'.