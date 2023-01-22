Suniel Shetty Assures Paps Ahead Of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding, Says ‘Kal Bacchon Ko Leke Ata Hun’

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations are in full swing taking place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, where the actor arrived to see the last-minute details ahead of her daughter Athiya Shetty's big day.

As the actor arrived at the wedding location, paps were seen asking the father-of-the-bride about the couple, to which Suniel Shetty humbly assured that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will be seen in front of the media together tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A video shared by a paparazzi account, spotted Suniel Shetty getting out of the car and walking towards the wedding location, where he said to the media, "Aa rahe hain hum log. Kal unko leke aata hoon, bachchon ko."

The actor placed his hand on his chest assuring the media and also thanked them for showcasing their admiration and love for his family, where he said, "Apne jis tareke se pyaar dikhya uske liye bohut bohut." The assembled media persons also congratulated him and thanked him for his support.

The actor also directed a member of his team to make sure to take proper care of the camera persons standing outside the wedding location, where he was seen speaking to them in Marathi that his family will be coming tomorrow, where his wife Maya Shetty, with daughter Athiya and KL Rahul, will all be making an appearance for them.

Earlier this week, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding date was confirmed stated to be January 23, where the wedding festivities will be starting on January 21st with a ladies' night, followed by a sangeet function where Suniel Shetty alongside Maya Shetty and their son Ahan will all be performing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

The wedding ceremony will be held on Monday which is reported to be an extremely close-knitted family affair, where close friends from the industry will be attending the function alongside the family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

Athiya Shetty has been dating cricketer KL Rahul for a few years now, and the actress has accompanied her man in many of his matches across the globe. However, they have never admitted to their relationship officially but have actively posted pictures of each other on their social media handles.