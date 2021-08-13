If you lover Sunidhi Chauhan's voice then check these are the 10 iconic songs sung by the singer. Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her voice to more than 3,000 songs.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sunidhi Chauhan is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood who is loved by fans for her versatile voice. Born on August 14, 1983, Sunidhi started her career at the age of 12. Since then, she never looked back and provided her voice for more than 3,000 songs.

During her illustrious career, Sunidhi has won several awards, including three Filmfare Awards. Only a few fans know that Sunidhi was one of the first joint winners of the first singing reality show Meri Awaz Suno, which was hosted by Annu Kapoor and telecasted on Doordarshan.



So if you are one of Sunidhi's fans, then you must check out these 10 iconic songs sung by the singer.

1. Kamli

2. Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani Suno

3. Sheila Ki Jawani

4. Bhaage Re Mann Kahin

5. Maskhari

6. Lae Dooba

7. Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali

8. Halka Halka

9. Engine Ki Seeti

10. The Disco Song

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen