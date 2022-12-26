Suneil Shetty Says Kartik Aaryan 'Won't Replace' Akshay Kumar In 'Hera Pheri 3'; 'He Can't Play Raju'

Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty has dismissed all the rumours of Kartik Aaryan replacing superstar Akshay Kumar as Raju in the forthcoming franchise Hera Pheri 3. In a recent conversation with The Telegraph, Shetty opened up about Hera Pheri 3, which has been creating a buzz all across the nation since its announcement.

Talking about his upcoming movie, the De Dana Dan actor stated that he is really excited for the third part of Hera Pheri. He said, "I am very excited because it would be really interesting to see if the financial condition of the three main characters — Raju, Ghanshyam and Baburao — remains the same."

"It’s been 14 years since Phir Hera Pheri but the audience believes it was just yesterday. There is a massive audience for the franchise. We have our work cut out to meet the massive expectations," Shetty noted. When asked if the movie will be staged by a new director, he replied, "A new director, for sure. But there are reservations regarding the cast. I would only want the original three (Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal). The original cast would want it as well."

Stating that Kartik Aaryan will not be replacing Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suneil Shetty said, "Akshay is talking to the makers continuously. Even if Kartik Aaryan is there, he would be completely a new character. He isn’t playing Raju. He can’t play Raju. Only Raju can play Raju!"

He asserted, "If someone tries to fill Akshay’s or my shoes, a section of the audience can feel we would have been better, but one can’t replace Paresh (Rawal). Each of us has our own standing and that’s one of the reasons why this film has worked."

Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri stars Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The third installment of the series is in development. 'Hera Pheri', which got released in 2000, was a huge success, while the sequel 'Phir Hera Pheri' was directed by the late Neeraj Vora and it earned Rs 69 crore at the box office.