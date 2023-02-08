Sumona Chakravarti Mourns Loss Of Her Pets Bubbles, Rooney, 'Time Will Not Heal This Wound...'

Actress Sumona, known for her character in The Kapil Sharma Show, headed to her Instagram handle and penned a note for her pet Bubbles, who died recently. Sharing an emotional note on the photo-blogging site, Chakravarti stated that she has to live with 'emptiness' and 'hollowness' since the demise of her two pets Bubbles and 's demise.

She wrote on her Instagram, "Bubbles (heartbroken emoji). After 4 days of fighting with all her might, we lost the battle. Bubbles left us last evening February 7, 2023 at 7pm to join her brother Rooney in heaven. You never think the last time is the last time. You think there’ll be more. You think you have forever, but you don’t. In a span of 2 yrs I have lost both my babies. Is there a term for a parent who loses their child? We have orphan, widow, widower… but nothing for a parent. No word to describe at all…????"

"How much grief can one live with? Not every heartache heals. Time will not heal this wound, it will only push me to live with this emptiness and hollowness till my last breath. Now you & Rooney can cause mayhem wherever u two are, and know that i love you both. Be happy & naughty wherever you are. Om shanti," said Sumona.

Sumona then concluded, "Dr Karkare and his team @happytailsworld thank you for not giving up on bubbles. Thank you for being there for her always."