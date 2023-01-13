Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Uncle Warns Her To Stay Away From Tina Datta, Says 'She Bullies Her A Lot'

Bigg Boss 16 house has been witnessing a rollercoaster of emotions this week with the family special going on. The family members of the housemates were seen entering the house to meet the contestants on the show, which unfolded more drama inside the house.

Imliee star Sumbul Touqeer Khan was left disappointed after getting to know that her father, Touqeer Khan won’t be coming on the show. He penned a long note on social media apologizing to his daughter for not being able to make it to the family week on Bigg Boss 16.

LOVE YOU BETA.. miss you a lot.... pic.twitter.com/0H4REyxuzT — touqeer (@papatouqeer) January 10, 2023

“My Sumbul, It's the first time that I couldn't be there for you when you needed me the most. Seeing the episodes where every contestant meets their parents has overwhelmed my heart. I wish I could give you a tight hug and tell you," Meri sherni beti hai tu",” the note on Twitter read.

“I have always been there for you, from the annual function at school to attending your shoots. I am sorry, beta that I am not there for the family week. Just remember, bhale hi mein aapke paas nahi hu, "meri duwa hamesha aapke saath hai,” the note continued.

“I am missing you today terribly, and therefore, I am writing this to share my feelings. I am the proud father of Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Papa loves you always, beta.”

Meanwhile, Sumbul’s uncle Iqbal Hasan Khan sat down for a chat with Pinkvilla and said that the Imliee actor should stay careful of Tina Datta. “She should be careful from Tina Dattta because she bullies her a lot. So, if she stays away from her, then it would be better,” Iqbal was quoted as saying in the interview.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s uncle added, “Yes she is doing really well than earlier. Now, she needs to be a little bold for herself.”

Bigg Boss 16 airs everyday on Colors TV and Voot app.