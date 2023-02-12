Sumbul Touqeer Khan Accepts Bigg Boss Changed Her Life Drastically, Says ‘Exit From House Is A New Beginning’

Bigg Boss 16 ex-contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan opened up about her emotional growth during the show, as she discovered her strength after participating in the reality show, she has become a better version of herself and is still working on her emotional quotient.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her Bigg Boss 16's journey in a new interview with Mid-Day. She spoke about her friends including Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, and many others, discovering her strengths and weaknesses, and calling the whole journey a 'wonderful opportunity' for her.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sumbul said, "I have come a long way and have had both good and bad times in the house of Bigg Boss. I've changed drastically in the last four months. I learnt so many things which have shaped my personality. I was naïve and not very expressive at the beginning of my stint on the show. I found out that my emotional quotient is my strength.

She continued, "I've made beautiful friendships which will always have a special place in my heart. My biggest support system in the house was my dear mandali. My exit from the house is a new beginning for me and as I look back, I wish all the housemates best of luck. I thank COLORS for giving me this wonderful opportunity and a life-changing experience. I will always be grateful!"

Developing her bond with co-contestants MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul was the youngest contestant to participate in Bigg Boss which left fans impressed. Her complicated friendship with Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot was also a highlight of the season.

Sumbul started her career with Star Plus TV's serial 'Imlie' and was in the Bigg Boss 16's house for the past four months. After her eviction, fans took over to Twitter to express their disappointment after her elimination and started the hashtag "welcome home Sumbul."

Bigg Boss 16's grand finale episode will be aired on February 12 and will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan. With Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's exit from the show, the top five finalists are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan.