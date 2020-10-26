Sulthan is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame and is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, check out the first look.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The first look of the much-awaited film Sulthan was out on Monday. The first look was shared by film star Karthi on micro-blogging site. While sharing the first look of the film, Karthi wrote, "Dear brothers and sisters, Your love and appreciation is what keeps us going! Bringing you the first look of #Sulthan. Hope you like it! Love you guys! #SulthanFirstLook."

The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame and is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film Sulthan also stars Yogi Babu in the lead role. The film will have music by Vivek - Mervin.

Taking to social media, Karthi shared a picture with Sulthan team and he wrote, "And it’s a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It’s one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best."

Karthi has also completed the dubbing of the film and he shared a picture from the dubbing studio. He captioned the photo as "In Every situation we have to keep moving ahead! It feels good to start work again after long time. Dubbing begins for #Sulthan."

Rashmika Mandana will be seen in the female lead role, and with Sulthan she is marking her debut in the Tamil film industry. Dear Comrade actress wrote on social media, "A few words about #Sulthan is that it’s my first Tamil film and since I was a little girl dad and I have watched so many Tamil films and it feels surreal that now I get to work with such big and yet humble and wonderful people.. I am truly greatful for all that I have right now.”

