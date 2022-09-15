Sukesh Chandrasekhar Met Nikki Tamboli, Chahat Khanna, Other Female Actors In Tihar Jail: Reports

Another big twist cropped up in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s multi-crore money laundering case on Thursday, with several media reports stating that Sukesh met with as many as four television actors and models during his time in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. The names include the likes of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli and television actor Chahat Khanna, who reportedly met Sukesh via his aide, Pinky Irani.

According to a report in a leading news portal, Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, was introduced to Sukesh through Pinky. The con man's aide had told Nikki that he is ‘Shekhar’ and is a south Indian films producer.

“During the first meeting in April, 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli,” stated a report in India Today.

The report further quoted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its charge sheet, said that 2-3 weeks after her first meeting, she then went alone to meet Sukesh and was given cash worth Rs 2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by him.

It is being reported that ED recorded the statement of the Bigg Boss star last year, on December 15, 2021, where she told officials that Pinky contacted her via WhatsApp.

“It was further revealed that once in May,2018, Chahat Khanna met accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi at his office, maintained there, for which the accused Pinky Irani gave her Rs 2 lakh in cash and a blue colored Versace watch,” the report by India Today added.

Chahat’s statement was recorded by the Enforcement Directorate a day after Nikki’s statement. The television actor told the ED on December 16, 2021that Sukesh’s aide Pinky had introduced herself as Angel, an owner of a talent agency based in LA, Dubai and Mumbai.

Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi too have been summoned by the ED on various occasions in connection with the case. Jacqueline was questioned by the ED at their office in Delhi on Wednesday for over 8 hours with the extortion case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar.