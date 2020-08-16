Actor and noted Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh has joined the bandwagon of celebs who find it hard to digest that actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor and noted Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh has joined the bandwagon of celebs who find it hard to digest that actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide. The Udta Punjab actor, who claimed to have met Sushant twice, called him a very lively person (Jaandaar) and expressed hope that the truth to come out soon since the police is already investigating the case.

“Bhai Shushant Bhai Ko Mai Do Baar Mila Thaa Life Mai.. Suicide wali Baat Digest Toh Nahi Hoti.. JAANDAAR Banda Thaa Yaar.. Baki I Know Police Apna Kaam Kar Rahi aa .. Humeh Wait karna Chaiye.. I Hope Sach Sab Ke Saamney Aeyga (I met Sushant bhai twice in my life. I cannot digest the fact that he would die by suicide. He was so full of life. I know the police are doing their job. We should wait. I hope the truth comes out).” he said in response to a Tweet from his fan who asking him to lend support for CBI probe in the the case.

Bhai Shushant Bhai Ko Mai Do Baar Mila Thaa Life Mai..

Suicide wali Baat Digest Toh Nahi Hoti..

JAANDAAR Banda Thaa Yaar..

Baki I Know Police Apna Kaam Kar Rahi aa .. Humeh Wait karna Chaiye..

I Hope Sach Sab Ke Saamney Aeyga .. __ https://t.co/yt1fd5bh9K — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 15, 2020

On August 15, the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh alleged that the post-mortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput does not mention a critical piece of information - the time of death.

"The post mortem report that I have seen does not mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether Sushant was hung after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death. Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital will have to answer these questions. CBI enquiry is needed in this matter to know the truth," Vikas Singh told news agency ANI.

On July 25, Sushant Rajput's 74-year-old father KK Singh, who lives in Bihar, filed a complaint with police in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of cheating and "abetting his son's suicide".

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha