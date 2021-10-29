New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, his younger sister Suhana Khan celebrated the triumph in her own loving way. Taking to her social media, Suhana shared the first post after her brother's bail verdict.

The 21-year-old star kid took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a collage of her childhood picture with father Shah Rukh Khan and brother Aryan Khan. In the picture, the Bollywood actor can be seen goofing around with the kids. Captioning the special post, Suhana wrote, "I Love You".

The post was enough to make fans and fellow celebrities emotional as they poured in a string of red heart emoticons for the happy family pictures in the comments section. Meanwhile, the youngest son of Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan also seemed extremely happy and excited after his elder brother's bail, as the little munchkin was seen waving at the crowd from the top of his terrace.



Apart from Suhana, Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor also shared a post dedicated to Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan. Maheep shared a photo on her Instagram handle, in which Gauri khan can be seen holding young Aryan Khan in her arms. The picture was liked by various celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.



The Bombay High Court also granted bail to Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in the case. At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.



Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

